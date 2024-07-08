Hundreds Turn To Jesus Christ At Will Graham’s Event On Australia’s Gold Coast

In Queensland’s Gold Coast, known for its entertainment and nightlife, an Evangelical event drew large crowds. Hundreds of attendees at the “Look Up Celebration,” led by Will Graham at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, committed to following Jesus.

This region in Australia is often likened to Miami or Las Vegas for its vibrant tourist attractions and high-end lifestyle, but this free, family-friendly spiritual event with a focused message on Christian faith last Saturday stood out against the usual leisure and indulgence.

Will Graham, the eldest son of Franklin Graham and grandson of the famed evangelist Billy Graham, led the gathering.

“Many people believe there are multiple ways to God, but that’s not what the Bible says,” Will Graham told the crowd. “Jesus said, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’ There’s only one way to God, and that’s through His Son, Jesus Christ, and what He did on the cross. Jesus bled and died to pay the debt so that you and I can have a relationship with God.”

The event culminated with hundreds responding to Graham’s call to begin a new faith journey, visibly moving toward the stage to publicly commit to following Jesus Christ, said the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Over 380 churches and more than 1,000 volunteers contributed to the preparation of the “Look Up Celebration,” BGEA added. The preparation included a Christian Life and Witness Course, aimed at educating participants on living and sharing their faith, The Christian Post reports.

“God moved mightily,” Will Graham wrote on Facebook. “As I shared about God’s love with a crowd of more than 4,600 people gathered at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, hundreds decided to put their hope and trust in Jesus Christ. Would you join me in praying for these new believers and for God to continue to work in the Gold Coast?”

In another post, Graham wrote: “I’m in awe of what God did tonight … I praise Him for each person who made a decision to put their faith and trust in Jesus tonight. To God be the glory!”

Will has shared the Gospel with more than 1 million people across six continents since beginning his evangelistic ministry in 2006, according to BGEA.

