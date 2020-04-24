‘I Saw the Love of God’: COVID-19 Survivor Said Prayers, Healthcare Professionals Saved His Life

“Prayer was the difference. I truly believe I am a walking miracle. Even talking to the doctors after this whole ordeal, they still don’t know what turned me around.”

Nic was rushed to the MICU at Cleveland Clinic, where he was put on life support.

Nic Brown, who became the first confirmed COVID-19 patient from his eastern Ohio county, nearly lost his life while isolated in a window-lined ICU unit at Cleveland Clinic. For Brown, it was the window to his world.

Nic Brown from Tuscarawas County went to the doctor last month for flu-like symptoms. When his condition started to get worse, he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cleveland Clinic. The 38-year-old was eventually put on a ventilator and life support.

Nic sat in isolation, struggling to survive on a ventilator, after being diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19).

On his third day in the intensive care unit, Brown was told that he tested positive for COVID-19. His condition began to deteriorate and he was placed on full life support according to CBN News.

“There was a time during this process where the hospital reached out to my wife and had to have the discussion about end of life options,” Brown said.

But Brown started getting better and making progress. While recovering, his attention was drawn to the daily goals and messages that the hospital staff wrote on the glass window in his room.

“Every day I was there, especially when I was on a ventilator and full life support, the staff would write on the window the goals for me to try and reach each day,” he said. “They would encourage me. One day someone wrote, ‘We will get you home.'”

His condition continued to improve and he started to regain strength. Brown is praising God for his recovery and he is grateful for the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen such selfless people in my life,” said Brown, a 38-year-old IT executive, he said.

“I really saw the love of God through these people. I truly believe faith made the difference and the power of prayer and the people behind me just pouring over me the prayers that they were giving me.”

In all, Brown spent 18 days in two hospitals, seven of those on a ventilator. At one point, on full life support, doctors warned Brown’s wife—forced to wait at home because of shelter-in-place orders—he might not survive.

“You really don’t understand the vulnerability of the human body until you face something like this,” Brown said in a Cleveland Clinic patient profile.

“There was a time during this process where the hospital reached out to my wife and had to have the discussion about end-of-life-options. My message is for everyone to take more seriously what the impact of this can have on a person.”

Like coronavirus patients across the country, Brown fought for his life and was also isolated from his wife and three children.

Nic, his wife, Cassie, their son and two daughters.

After nearly two weeks in the hospital, Brown was cleared to go home and was discharged from the hospital on March 27.

Before leaving the hospital, Brown asked a nurse to write a special message on the same glass window that he looked at for encouragement.

“This window has been the most impactful window in my life. On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive, unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me — and although I will probably never get the chance to pour that same love and support into you, I want you to know that I think you all are rock stars.”

“I watched some of you have good nights and some bad nights but what was consistent every night was that you care for people.”

“Today I leave this ICU a changed person, hopefully for the better, not only because of your medical healing and God’s direction and guidance but with the fact of knowing that there are such wonderful people dedicated to the care and concern of others. God bless each of you.”

In an interview with the Times-Reporter, Brown also attributed his recovery to his faith.

“Prayer was the difference. I truly believe I am a walking miracle. Even talking to the doctors after this whole ordeal, they still don’t know what turned me around,” he told the New Philadelphia, Ohio newspaper, later adding, “I truly believe faith made the difference and the power of prayer and the people behind me just pouring over me the prayers that they were giving me.”

Even with the raging infection attacking his system, Brown said the isolation proved to be one of the most challenging aspects of his health crisis.

“There were 18 days where I had no physical contact with my family, which is probably one of the most difficult things about this virus,” he said. “You’re pretty much left to just healthcare workers. They’re your only human touch and even they really limit how much they’re in your room and spending time with you,” Christian Headlines reports.

Please continue to pray for those at the front lines who are battling the coronavirus outbreak.

