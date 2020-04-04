Coronavirus: David Wilkerson 1986 Prophecy Coming To Pass (Video)

David Wilkerson, Pastor and prophet of Times Square Church in New York City, was a voice that many prophetic people respected for his accuracy, he was known to always be correct concerning his prophetic words, and now we are seeing the fulfillment of his prophetic word from 1986.

In a 1986 meeting, Wilkerson by the Holy Spirit, prophesied about a coming plague which will force the Church, government and bars to shut down. And this is exactly what is happening all around the world currently, as many religious groups have shut their doors to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus which has already claimed thousands of lives, and affected hundreds of thousands others.

The Christian evangelist also said that New York City will be git so hard by the plague, like it has never been.

NYC currently, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, with over 100,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths. While the second most hit is New Jersey with over 29,000 cases and 600 deaths, leaving a gap of over 73,000 cases and over 2,500 deaths between the two most hit cities in the United States.

The prophecy however, did not stop with the plague. Wilkerson went ahead to speak of the third great awakening that will sweep through America and the World, as people will get to start praying radically, repenting and seeking God.

And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams: And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy: And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke: The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and notable day of the Lord come: And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved (Acts 2:17-21).

