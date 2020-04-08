Trump: We Are At War With COVID-19 But With The Grace of God, We Will Win This War

During a White House press briefing on COVID-19, United States President Donald Trump said the Country is at war with an invisible enemy.

‘I call it the unseen enemy,’ he said at Wednesday’s press briefing. ‘It snuck up on us.

As we gather today, our Country is at war with an invisible enemy. Today I’m here to express my profound gratitude to the dedicated Service Members who will soon be on the front lines of this fight.

In a few moments the crew of the Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort will embark for New York City, where they will join the ranks of tens of thousands of amazing Doctors, Nurses and Medical Professionals who are battling to save American lives.

This great ship is a 70,000 ton message of hope with the courage of our Doctors and Nurses, with the skill of our Scientists and innovators, with the determination of the American people and with the grace of God we will win this war and we will win this war quickly.

To the incredible people of New York, we are with you all the way and you have the unwavering support of the entire nation, the entire government and the entire American people.

‘There’s never been an instance like this where no matter what you have, it’s not enough,’ Trump said. ‘If we need to use it, we’ll be using it full speed ahead.’

Trump used twitter after his briefing to talk up his leadership credentials.

‘I want all Americans to understand: we are at war with an invisible enemy, but that enemy is no match for the spirit and resolve of the American people,’ Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

‘It cannot overcome the dedication of our doctors, nurses, and scientists — and it cannot beat the LOVE, PATRIOTISM, and DETERMINATION of our citizens. Strong and United, WE WILL PREVAIL!’

Trump also said the US economy will ‘skyrocket’ once the coronavirus outbreak is contained.

