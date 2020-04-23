Woman Praises God After Giving Birth While in a Coma, Suffering from COVID-19

A new mom calls herself a “miracle walking” and gives all the credit to God after she gave birth while in a medically induced coma because of COVID-19.

According to the Washington Post, 27-year-old Angela Primachenko was 33 weeks pregnant when she thought she had Spring allergies. Two days later she started running a fever and visited the hospital where she worked. A week later she was on a ventilator and fighting for her life.

Primachenko, a respiratory therapist from Vancouver, Washington, woke up from the medically-induced coma on April 6th. She told NBC’s Today Show that she “woke up and all of a sudden I didn’t have my belly anymore.” She discovered that doctors induced labor on April 1st and delivered her daughter, whom she named Ava.

She has not been able to visit her daughter. She won’t be allowed to see her until she has had two negative coronavirus tests in a row. However, she has been able to see her through video calls when her husband David visits Ava in the neonatal intensive care unit. Ava will be in the NICU until she can eat and have bowel movements on her own.

Primachenko told the Today Show that her story shows that “there’s hope” and that “even in the hardest days and the hardest times that there’s hope and you can rely on God and people and community. The amount of community and people that were praying for me is just unbelievable. I was blown away, and I’m so incredibly thankful.”

One special moment for Primachenko was when her colleagues showed up to cheer for her as she was dismissed from the intensive care unit. She said, “Everyone did a standing ovation and just clapped me out of the ICU, which was so amazing and such a huge thing to be able to leave the ICU and go to the floors.” She concluded, “It was just the grace of God.”

In an interview with KGW, she said that her faith sustained her through this difficult time. She told them, “I don’t know how to make it through without faith. Faith for healing, faith for life after death, faith for it all.”

Primachenko’s twin sister, Oksana Luiten, said that she came through the ordeal with her faith strengthened as well. She commented in an Instagram post that, “It was a dark time. I doubted and questioned my faith and God. I felt so powerless and so fearful and out of control. But that’s how faith grows. She concluded, “I stand in awe of God. He is good.”

Primachenko was diagnosed from the hospital and now awaits more negative tests before she meets her daughter. Considering all she has been through, Ava’s name means even more to her now. She said, “It means ‘breath of life.’ So she’s our new little breath of life.”

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help Angela, who is also a small business owner, pay for her medical bills.

Christian Headlines