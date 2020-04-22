Declining COVID-19 Cases in New York: ‘God Did Not Do That, We Did It’ – Gov. Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says that according to the latest coronavirus numbers, his state is on a downward descent from the curve. Unfortunately, he explained the good news this way: “The number is down because we brought the number down. God did not do that. Faith did not do that. Destiny did not do that. A lot of pain and suffering did that” (his emphasis).

In a press conference on Monday, Gov. Cuomo asserted that God had nothing to do with the dropping number of coronavirus cases in New York.

According to The Daily Wire, Cuomo, a self-professing Roman Catholic, asserted that “the number is down because we brought the number down.”

He added, “God did not do that. Faith did not do that. Destiny did not do that.”

“A lot of pain and suffering did that,” the Democrat governor continued. “That’s how it works. It’s math. And if you don’t continue to do that, you’re going to see that number go back up. And that will be a tragedy if that number goes back up.”

Little did he knows even many of the health workers have been praying and relying on God. Likewise some patients, the nation and believers worldwide.

Cuomo has long been an opponent of Christian conservatives. Last year, he signed a progressive abortion bill into law that allows for abortions up until the moment of birth. The bill’s passage was celebrated throughout New York City by lighting up several buildings, including One World Trade Center, in pink, according to Christian Headlines.

Back in 2014, Cuomo implied that conservatives who support the right to life, are pro-assault weapons, and anti-LGBTQ have “no place in the state of New York because that’s not who New Yorkers are.”

Also in New York, last month New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened to permanently shut down houses of worship that refused to comply with the city’s lockdown measures.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders across the country have faced criticisms for violating religious freedom such as banning drive-in church services and imposing restrictions on online church services.

In response, in a statement on Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr implored government leaders and authorities to stop targeting faith-based groups and houses of worship.

“[E]ven in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers,” Barr said in the statement.

“Thus, government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity.”

