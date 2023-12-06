Israeli Doctors Saved Life Of Hamas Leader Who Led Oct. 7th Attack

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who planned the horrible attack against Israel October 7th, once languished in an Israeli jail, and was released after 22 years of confinement in a mass prisoner exchange for one Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit.

But before his release, Sinwar complained of severe pain in his head, and learned he had a brain tumor during a medical check-up in 2004, which caused him to fear for his life.

“When a tumor was found in Sinwar’s head, he was terribly afraid,” Betty Lahat, the former warden in Hasharon Prison, told The Mirror. “The man fell apart. “The guy started crying, really crying and begging me to tell him he’d come out of it and that he wouldn’t die.”

“After the surgery, I told him, ‘The State of Israel that you’re so against saved your life’.

Sinwar was serving four life sentences for organizing the murders of four Palestinians he suspected of collaborating with Israel.

Dr Yuval Bitton was part of the medical team that saved the life of Sinwar. Dr. Bitton revealed his own nephew is now one of the hostages being held captive in Gaza, according to The Mirror.

“The fact that we saved his life cost hundreds of children and old people their lives. We later discovered that my nephew is now in Gaza, a captive of the man whose life we saved.”

Dr. Bitton’s nephew, Tamir Adar, 38, who has two young children, was captured from a kibbutz with his grandmother, Yaffa Adar, 85. She was photographed being taken away by terrorists in a golf cart, while she displayed a resolute expression on her face. The great-grandmother was one of the first released in a prisoner exchange November 24th.

Thousands have died as a result of Sinwar’s evil plotting. “That was Sinwar’s way of saying thank you to us,” Dr. Bitton said bitterly. “If I was ever to see this man again face to face, I would say, ‘Only you, Yahya Sinwar, have the blood of your brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip on your hands.

“You knew what you were bringing on the poor people of Gaza. It’s you who has brought about the end of Hamas’.”

The former warden describes Sinwar as a man with a sadistic nature. “Even before his arrest, he led by fear and terror. He would dig holes, then throw in people he suspected were against him, pouring cement on them while they were still alive. He’s a coward, he’s cruel and he’s callous. When I see his bluster in Gaza, I ask myself how this chicken became a hero.”

Sinwar was the only Palestinian prisoner in the 2011 exchange who refused to sign a pledge never to engage in terrorist activity again.

Dr Bitton said: “I warned the internal security people we should never have let Sinwar go in 2011. He was just far too dangerous, a total psychopath.”

Originally Published by God Reports.

