Grammy 2020: All Award Winners For Gospel Music

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place this year under the shadow of major tumult at the Recording Academy. They also began just hours after news broke that NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. Outside the Staples Center, arrivals took place on the red carpet as mourners gathered outside the arena to pay their respects at the home of the Lakers, Bryant’s team for his entire career.

2020 Grammy Award Winners

Despite the somber mood, the stars showed up for a night of performances, Grammy Moments and of course the distribution of the awards themselves.

2020 Grammy Award Winners For Gospel Music

Kirk Franklin won Best Gospel Performance/Song at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards for “Love Theory.” This marks his 15th GRAMMY win overall.

Kirk gave praise to “Jesus the King, because it is all about Him” after bagging the award for Best Gospel Performance for his song “Love Theory” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

“Wow. Thank you,” the singer said. “Gospel music has so many incredible talents and I’m so humbled to be in that category with some of the greatest to ever do it.”

Franklin thanked his wife, the mother of his children, and took the moment to send prayers to Kobe Bryant’s family.

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin gives an acceptance speech after winning his 15th grammy at the 2020 Grammy Awards show, Jan. 27, 2020.

Franklin beat out fellow nominees Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams (“Talkin’ About Jesus”), Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr (“See The Light”), Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant (“Speak The Name”) and Tasha Cobbs Leonard (“This Is A Move (Live)”).

The list below contain songs/bands/albums that made it among the best gospel performance for the year.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

LOVE THEORY

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS

Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan

Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

SEE THE LIGHT

Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

SPEAK THE NAME

Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

ONLY JESUS

Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

GOD ONLY KNOWS

for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)

Tauren Wells

RESCUE STORY

Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

LONG LIVE LOVE

Kirk Franklin

GOSHEN

Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

TUNNEL VISION

Gene Moore

SETTLE HERE

William Murphy

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM

CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

I KNOW A GHOST

Crowder

BURN THE SHIPS

for KING & COUNTRY

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

Danny Gokey

THE ELEMENTS

TobyMac

HOLY ROAR

Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album

DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS

Steven Curtis Chapman

TESTIMONY

Gloria Gaynor

DEEPER OCEANS

Joseph Habedank

HIS NAME IS JESUS

Tim Menzies

GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT

(Various Artists)

Jerry Salley, Producer