Grammy 2020: All Award Winners For Gospel Music

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place this year under the shadow of major tumult at the Recording Academy. They also began just hours after news broke that NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. Outside the Staples Center, arrivals took place on the red carpet as mourners gathered outside the arena to pay their respects at the home of the Lakers, Bryant’s team for his entire career.
Despite the somber mood, the stars showed up for a night of performances, Grammy Moments and of course the distribution of the awards themselves.
2020 Grammy Award Winners For Gospel Music
Kirk Franklin won Best Gospel Performance/Song at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards for “Love Theory.” This marks his 15th GRAMMY win overall.
Kirk gave praise to “Jesus the King, because it is all about Him” after bagging the award for Best Gospel Performance for his song “Love Theory” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
“Wow. Thank you,” the singer said. “Gospel music has so many incredible talents and I’m so humbled to be in that category with some of the greatest to ever do it.”
Franklin thanked his wife, the mother of his children, and took the moment to send prayers to Kobe Bryant’s family.
Franklin beat out fellow nominees Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams (“Talkin’ About Jesus”), Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr (“See The Light”), Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant (“Speak The Name”) and Tasha Cobbs Leonard (“This Is A Move (Live)”).
The list below contain songs/bands/albums that made it among the best gospel performance for the year.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
LOVE THEORY
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS
Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
SEE THE LIGHT
Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
SPEAK THE NAME
Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
ONLY JESUS
Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
GOD ONLY KNOWS
for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)
Tauren Wells
RESCUE STORY
Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
LONG LIVE LOVE
Kirk Franklin
GOSHEN
Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
TUNNEL VISION
Gene Moore
SETTLE HERE
William Murphy
SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM
CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
I KNOW A GHOST
Crowder
BURN THE SHIPS
for KING & COUNTRY
HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey
THE ELEMENTS
TobyMac
HOLY ROAR
Chris Tomlin
Best Roots Gospel Album
DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS
Steven Curtis Chapman
TESTIMONY
Gloria Gaynor
DEEPER OCEANS
Joseph Habedank
HIS NAME IS JESUS
Tim Menzies
GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT
(Various Artists)
Jerry Salley, Producer