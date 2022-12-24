1 From the eastern mountains

pressing on they come,

wise men in their wisdom,

to his humble home;

stirred by deep devotion,

hasting from afar,

ever journeying onward,

guided by a star.

2 There their Lord and Saviour

meek and lowly lay,

wondrous light that led them

onward on their way,

ever now to lighten

nations from afar,

as they journey homeward

by that guiding star.

3 Thou who in a manger

once hast lowly lain,

who dost now in glory

o’er all kingdoms reign,

gather in the peoples,

who in lands afar

ne’er have seen the brightness

of thy guiding star.

4 Onward through the darkness

of the lonely night,

shining still before them

with thy kindly light,

guide them, Jew and Gentile,

homeward from afar,

young and old together,

by thy guiding star.

5 Until every nation,

whether bond or free,

‘neath thy star-lit banner,

Jesu, follow thee

o’er the distant mountains

to that heavenly home,

where nor sin nor sorrow

evermore shall come.