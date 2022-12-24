Hymn for Christmas Day – Christmas Carol Lyrics
See amid the winter’s snow,
Born for us on earth below,
See the tender Lamb appears,
Promised from eternal years.
Chorus
Hail, thou ever-blessed morn!
Hail, redemption’s happy dawn!
Sing through all Jerusalem,
Christ is born in Bethlehem.
Lo, within a manger lies
He who built the starry skies;
He who throned in height sublime
Sits amid the cherubim. Chorus
Say, ye holy shepherds, say
What your joyful news today;
Wherefore have ye left your sheep
On the lonely mountain steep? Chorus
“As we watched at dead of night,
Lo, we saw a wondrous light; [1]
Angels singing peace on earth
Told us of the Saviour’s birth”. Chorus
Sacred infant, all divine,
What a tender love was thine,
Thus to come from highest bliss
Down to such a world as this. Chorus
Teach, O teach us , Holy Child,
By Thy Face so meek and mild,
Teach us to resemble Thee,
In Thy Sweet humility! Chorus