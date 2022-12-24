Hymn for Christmas Day – Christmas Carol Lyrics



See amid the winter’s snow,

Born for us on earth below,

See the tender Lamb appears,

Promised from eternal years.

Chorus

Hail, thou ever-blessed morn!

Hail, redemption’s happy dawn!

Sing through all Jerusalem,

Christ is born in Bethlehem.

Lo, within a manger lies

He who built the starry skies;

He who throned in height sublime

Sits amid the cherubim. Chorus

Say, ye holy shepherds, say

What your joyful news today;

Wherefore have ye left your sheep

On the lonely mountain steep? Chorus

“As we watched at dead of night,

Lo, we saw a wondrous light; [1]

Angels singing peace on earth

Told us of the Saviour’s birth”. Chorus

Sacred infant, all divine,

What a tender love was thine,

Thus to come from highest bliss

Down to such a world as this. Chorus

Teach, O teach us , Holy Child,

By Thy Face so meek and mild,

Teach us to resemble Thee,

In Thy Sweet humility! Chorus