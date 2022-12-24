1. Earth to-day rejoices,
        Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,
    Death can hurt no more;
And celestial voices,
        Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,
    Tell that sin is o’er.
David’s sling destroys the foe:
Samson lays the temple low:
    War and strife are done,
    God and man are one.

2. Reconciliation,
        Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,
    Peace that lasts for aye;
Gladness and salvation,
        Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,
    Came on Christmas Day.
Gideon’s Fleece is wet with dew:
Solomon is crown’d anew:
    War and strife are done.
    God and man are one.

3. Though the cold grows stronger,
        Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,
    Though the world loves night;
Yet the days grow longer,
        Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,
    Christ is born, our Light.
Now the Dial’s type is learnt:
Burns the Bush that is not burnt:
    War and strife are done;
    God and man are one.

