1. Earth to-day rejoices,

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,

Death can hurt no more;

And celestial voices,

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,

Tell that sin is o’er.

David’s sling destroys the foe:

Samson lays the temple low:

War and strife are done,

God and man are one.

2. Reconciliation,

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,

Peace that lasts for aye;

Gladness and salvation,

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,

Came on Christmas Day.

Gideon’s Fleece is wet with dew:

Solomon is crown’d anew:

War and strife are done.

God and man are one.

3. Though the cold grows stronger,

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,

Though the world loves night;

Yet the days grow longer,

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia,

Christ is born, our Light.

Now the Dial’s type is learnt:

Burns the Bush that is not burnt:

War and strife are done;

God and man are one.