1 Ding dong, merrily on high!

In heav’n the bells are ringing;

ding dong, verily the sky

is riv’n with angel singing.

Gloria, hosannah in excelsis!

Gloria, hosannah in excelsis!

2 E’en so here below,

let steeple bells be swungen,

And io, io, io,

by priest and people sungen.

Gloria, hosannah in excelsis!

Gloria, hosannah in excelsis!

3 Pray ye dutifully prime

your matin chime, ye ringers;

may ye beautifully rhyme

your evetime song, ye singers.

Gloria, hosannah in excelsis!

Gloria, hosannah in excelsis!