1 Come, all ye shepherds, ye children of earth,

Come ye, bring greetings to yon heavenly birth.

For Christ the Lord to all men is given,

To be our Savior sent down from heaven:

Fear ye him not!

2 Hasten then, hasten to Bethlehem’s stall,

There to discover the heavenly call.

With holy feeling, there humbly kneeling,

We will adore him, bow down before him,

Worship the King.

3 Angels and shepherds together we go,

Seeking the Savior from all earthly woe,

While angels winging, his praises singing,

Heaven’s echoes ringing, peace on earth bringing,

Good will to men.