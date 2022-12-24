1. A Boy is Born in Bethlehem!

Allelujah! Allelujah!

And joy is in Jerusalem,

Allelujah! Allelujah!

2. And there He lay in manger poor,

Allelujah! Allelujah!

Whose rein shall last for ever-more,

Allelujah! Allelujah!

3. The ass and ox and all the heard,

Allelujah! Allelujah!

Knew well that Boy to be the Lord!

Allelujah! Allelujah!

4. And kings from out the East there were,

Allelujah! Allelujah!

With gold and frankincense and myrrh

Allelujah! Allelujah!

5. He lived like us in form and dress,

Allelujah! Allelujah!

Without our taint of wickedness.

Allelujah! Allelujah!

6. He came our souls to purify,

Allelujah! Allelujah!

and bring us safe to bliss on high

Allelujah! Allelujah!

7. Therefore let us with one accord,

Allelujah! Allelujah!

On this His Birthday praise the Lord!

Allelujah! Allelujah!

Carol 710, Rev. Charles Lewis Hutchins, Carols Old and Carols New

(Boston: Parish Choir, 1916)