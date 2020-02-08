President Trump, The Greatest Friend Israel Has Ever Had In The White House – Prime Minister Netanyahu

Prime Minister Netanyahu on President Trump: “He is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described President Donald Trump as the best United States President Israel has ever had.

Netanyahu said this during a joint session with Trump at the White House, on Trump’s Middle East peace plan, which is also called “Deal of the Century”.

After years of anticipation that began on US President Donald Trump’s campaign trail in 2016, the “Deal of the Century” was finally unveiled last week to Israeli fanfare and Palestinian outrage.

The new 181-page plan—titled “Peace to Prosperity: A Vision to Improve the Lives of the Palestinian and Israeli People”, complete with conceptual maps, proposed land transfers, and economic incentives, touched on a number of the critical issues surrounding the Israeli Palestinian conflict for decades.

Borders, settlements, refugees, and the status of Jerusalem were all mentioned in the plan, which was described by Trump as a “win-win” situation for both parties.

The deal requires the Palestinians to recognize Israel as a Jewish state, accept limited Palestinian sovereignty, and pass a series of laws aimed at isolating Hamas and the Islamic Jihad and ending the practice of providing financial compensation to the families of jailed or dead militants.

“A realistic solution would give the Palestinians all the power to govern themselves but not the powers to threaten Israel,” the plan states. “This necessarily entails the limitations of certain sovereign powers in the Palestinians areas … such as maintenance of Israeli security responsibility and Israeli control of the airspace west of the Jordan River.”

The plan suggests that the current ban on non-Muslim prayer at the site — an extremely sensitive subject for Palestinians — be overriden:

“People of every faith should be permitted to pray on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, in a manner that is fully respectful to their religion, taking into account the times of each religion’s prayers and holidays, as well as other religious factors,” the proposal states.

For their part, the Palestinians were promised $50 billion in international investment if they agreed to Trump’s deal.