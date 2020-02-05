Coronavirus: Chinese Pastor Calls For Urgent Prayer as Coronavirus Cases Rise Above 20,000

“It is readily apparent that we are facing a test of our faith, The situation is so critical, yet [we are] trusting in the Lord’s promises, that his thoughts toward us are of peace, and not evil (Jeremiah. 29:11), Please pray for us.” the pastor wrote

The voice of a Chinese pastor living Wuhan is being heard around the world and it’s persuading many Christians to stand with him in prayer.

Wuhan is the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. It is the largest city in central China with 11-15 million citizens.

Chinese Christians Memorize Entire Bible In Prison, Says Gov’t Can’t Take What’s In Your Heart’

An anonymous pastor in Wuhan, China penned a letter to the global Church describing what it’s like to leave your home not knowing if you’ll contract this virus, and if you will live for long if you do. He is one among millions of Chinese citizens on complete lockdown in an attempt to contain the disease.

To contain this virus, China has shut down the city of Wuhan. The airport has been shut down and people are restricted from leaving or driving into the city. Schools, non-essential government offices, and most businesses have been closed.

Christians are reporting challenges with lack of public services such as electricity, water, etc. There are problems buying food, supplies, baby formula, etc.

The situation is desperate. The church has sent out a letter to the world Christian body asking for prayer.

Why Many Chinese Are Becoming Christians

The Christian leader, identified as “A Wuhan Pastor” by China Source, penned a lengthy letter in which he revealed that fellow pastors from around the world have been reaching out, asking how they can support him.

“It is readily apparent that we are facing a test of our faith,” the pastor wrote. “The situation is so critical, yet [we are] trusting in the Lord’s promises, that his thoughts toward us are of peace, and not evil (Jeremiah. 29:11), and that he allows for a time of testing, not to destroy us, but to establish us.”

“Therefore, Christians are not only to suffer with the people of this city, but we have a responsibility to pray for those in this city who are fearful, and to bring to them the peace of Christ.”

Chinese Christians Weep, Rejoice and Cry For Joy On Receiving The Bible (Video)

The pastor emphasized that while Christ has “given us His peace,” that “peace is not to remove us from disaster and death, but rather to have peace in the midst of disaster and death, because Christ has already overcome these things.”

“[When] disaster strikes us, it is but a form of God’s love,” he contended. “Spoken for today, Wuhan’s pestilence cannot separate us from the love of Christ; this love is in our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The pastor urged the international community to “pray for God’s mercy upon this city, and bring peace upon this city through our prayers and testimony.”

“I believe this is the command of God calling those of us living in Wuhan,” he said. “We are to seek peace for this city, seek peace for those who are afflicted with this illness, seek peace for the medical personnel struggling on the front lines, seek peace for every government official at every level, seek peace for all the people of Wuhan!”

All Muslim Family Members Accepted Jesus As Saviour As Jesus Healed Their Mother Of Cancer

The pastor concluded his letter by urging readers to “turn their eyes upon Jesus,” adding that “only through the hope of the Lord’s mercy will this city be saved.”

The pastor’s letter comes as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose above 20,000 in China, prompting Chinese authorities to quarantine several major cities, according to Christian Post.

The virus originated in Wuhan, a city of 11 million in Hubei province, and can lead to respiratory illnesses, deadly in some cases. On Monday, Hong Kong reported its first death from the virus, which has killed at least 425, all but two of them in mainland China.

The United States recently recorded its 11th case of the virus. Last week, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency.

Over 75% Christians In North Korea Die In Persecution

Woman Breaks 79-Year-Old Man’s Head With High Heel Shoe For Preaching Inside Train (Video)