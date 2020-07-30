Black Businessman Shot Dead After Urging Black Voters To Support Trump

Bernell Trammell was shot dead lust hours after he urged black Americans to vote for President Donald Trump

Bernell Trammell, a black Milwaukee business owner, was shot dead just hours after he urged black Americans to vote for President Donald Trump.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin is among several voices calling for “justice” after Bernell Trammell was shot dead last Thursday. My condolences to his family and friends. I hope they get answers and justice soon,” Johnson tweeted late Friday.

Trammell, 60, who ran “Expressions Journal,” a small publication where he also made large signs with political and religious messages such as “Vote Donald Trump 2020” was well-known in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, Christian Post reported.

Affectionately known as “Ras,” Milwaukee Police say he was shot dead outside his store at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

This was just hours after he gave an interview to blogger Armstrong Ransome, which was published on thegoddegree.com, explaining why black Americans should support the re-election of President Donald Trump because he is the “sign of the times.”

“I am encouraging Afro Americans from all walks of life and culture here in Wisconsin, particularly here in Milwaukee, to vote Donald Trump for this year. Trump 2020. I believe Trump is the sign of the times in which Afro Americans according to … who the world wickedly or ignorantly calls Jesus Christ, told us that we discern the skies as far as weather and we’re correct but we’re not as correct when it comes to the signs of the times,” Trammell said.

“Now the reason why I said Trump is the sign of the times is that Trump did something, nobody has done, no president, black or white has done from the White House. He took an Afro American Woman, a descendant of the slave and took her all the way to the White House and gave her a position, show the whole world that an Afro American woman, a descendant of the slave, has the intelligence to run his staff and that was Omarosa in Trump’s cabinet,” he said.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, is the former director of communications for the White House’s Public Liaison Office.

Trammell also noted that President Trump sat down and spoke with African Americans such as Kanye West when explaining why black Americans should vote for Trump during his interview with Ransome.