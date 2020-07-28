TD Jakes: Take COVID-19 Seriously, It’s Easier To Wear A Mask Than Wear A Ventilator

Bishop T.D. Jakes, Senior pastor of The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas.

Bishop T.D. Jakes is encouraging people to get tested during the COVID-19 pandemic and to wear face masks, declaring that it’s “easier to wear a mask than wear a ventilator.”

“You need to get tested for COVID-19. It’s running rampant. It’s hurting a lot of people. It’s killing them,” Jakes said in a brief message posted on Facebook.

“Wear a mask. It’s so much easier to wear a mask than to wear a ventilator. Wear a mask. Social distance yourself, even from people you know and love. If they don’t live with you, keep your distance.”

Jakes went on to say that West Virginia was “in my prayers” and “in my thoughts” and that “we’re going to get through this together. Hang in there, be smart!”

West Virginia currently has over 5,000 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The overall positive rate is 2.16%