‘I Almost Killed My Daughter,’ Kanye West Speaks Against Abortion At His Campaign Rally

Kanye West and North West are seen on November 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

At his first presidential campaign rally for his 2020 presidential run, rapper, Kanye West emotionally revealed that he wanted to abort his first child with Kim Kardashian West, but she decided not to go through with it.

West, who held the rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, opened up about the discussions they had about abortion after Kardashian, who he was dating at the time, revealed that she was pregnant.

He recalled Kardashian West calling him while he was in Paris and still living the “rapper’s lifestyle” to tell him that she was pregnant with their daughter, North, the couple’s eldest child. West admitted to not wanting the baby, but the reality star stood up and said she wanted to keep the baby.

“For one month, and two months, and three months, we talked about her not having this child,” he explained. “She had the (abortion) pills in her hand. You know those pills, where you take the pills and it’s a wrap, the baby’s gone.”

“I’m in the apartment in Paris,” West continued, “and I have my laptop up, and I have all my creative ideas … and the screen went black and white. And God said, ‘If you f*** with my vision, I’m gonna f*** with yours.’”

“I called my wife, and she said we’re gonna have this baby,” he added. “I said, we’re gonna have this child.”

“She brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to,” the fashion mogul declared. “She stood up and she protected that child.”

West compared Kardashian West saving North to what his late mother, Donda, did for him in saving his life from abortion 43 years ago when his father wanted to abort him.

“There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy …” he shouted while bursting into tears.

He followed that by repeatedly saying, “I almost killed my daughter.”

During the rally, a young woman who recently had an abortion debated her right to abortion and the entertainer asserted that he believes God will make a way for all women to care for the child. He said he would make abortion illegal but ensure that every mother would get financial support.