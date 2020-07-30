Gender-transitioning Minors Is ‘Medical Scandal’ About To ‘Erupt’: JK Rowling

British writer JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series of books.

J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter series author, has continued to speak to gender identity issues, stating that the experimental practices related to gender-transitioning constitute a medical scandal that is likely to erupt soon.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Rowling weighed in again on transgender issues, linking to a Cambridge Core journal article scrutinizing psychiatric treatments and medical interventions pertaining to gender transition, which likened them to what is known as “conversion therapy.”

“It feels as though we’re on the brink of a medical scandal,” the beloved children’s author said.

“Since speaking up about gender identity theory, I’ve received thousands of emails – more than I’ve ever had on a single subject. Many have come from professionals working in medicine, education and social work. All are concerned about the effects on vulnerable young people.”

Citing a letter two whistleblowers from the London-based Tavistock Gender Identity Development Service wrote outlining their concerns about troubling internal clinical practices, the author continued that the “bleak truth is that if and when the scandal does erupt, nobody currently cheering this movement on will be able to credibly claim ‘we couldn’t have known.’”

Her latest words come on the heels of growing scrutiny of the controversial practices in the United Kingdom. U.K. Trade Minister Liz Truss announced earlier this year that restrictions on the medical practices would soon be established. Last month, the National Health Service removed its previous claim that the experimental drugs prescribed to transgender-identifying youth are “fully reversible.” The updated guidance now says the effects of such short-term and long-term effects of such drugs are unknown, Christian Post reports.

“Grown adults should be able to make decisions, to have agency to live life as they see fit,” Truss said in April.

“But before the age of 18, when people are still developing their decision-making capabilities, they should be protected from making decisions that are irreversible about their bodies that they could possibly regret in the future.”