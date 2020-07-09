Kanye West: Trump And Biden Should Step Down, God Told Me To Run For President

Kanye West

Popular rapper and music producer Kanye West says God has told him to run for president in 2020 and urged incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden to “gracefully bow out” of the race.

“For the other candidates, I just gracefully suggest y’all bow out — Trump and Biden, gracefully bow out. It’s God’s country, we are doing everything in service to God, nobody but God no more. I am in service of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and I put everything I get on the line to serve God,” West said in an interview with Forbes about his current campaign for the White House billed “Kanye West YES.”

The 43-year-old billionaire, who pledged to evangelize America’s youth with music at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, last year, said even though Trump is “the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” he has lost confidence in him and his presidency now “looks like one big mess to me.”

“I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker,” West said, referencing reports that Trump was escorted to an underground bunker for his safety in May as protests erupted outside the White House.

He also dismissed Biden for not being “special” and slammed him for telling prominent black New York City radio host Charlamagne That God of the popular “The Breakfast Club” on New York City’s Power 105.1, that if he struggled to vote for him over President Donald Trump, he “ain’t black.”

“A lot of times just like political parties they feel all blacks have to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not black. Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that. It’s a rap. We gonna walk, all the people. Jay-Z said it best,” West said, according to Christian Post Report.

He argued that it takes “special” people like himself to become president and Biden is just not “special.”

“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special,” West said.

