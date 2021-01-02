Rev. Owusu Bempah 2021 Prophecy

National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama will lose his 2020 Election petition at the Supreme Court. A great king will die.

3. The death of a person who has ruled Ghana before.

4. A great political party will be bereaved, as they would lose one of their leaders.

5.The death of a person who is likely to be President of Ghana.

6. The death of a person who has controlled and managed the finances of the country before.

7. Fire outbreaks may be rampant.

8. There may be an earthquake. A certain country will experience the greater magnitude of it, Ghana will experience a lesser magnitude.

9. Two musicians may die. One old, one young.

10. There will be a plane crash with a prominent person onboard. (This prophecy isn’t exclusive to Ghana)

11. The NPP and the NDC must be prayed for or else they will lose great leaders.

12. Drivers should be very careful in 2021, there will be a lot of road carnages.

13. A great leader in Nigeria will pass away.

14. I saw France being covered in dark clouds.

15. I saw the flag of Britain becoming black which signified the death of a prominent person.

16. The death of a former President of the United States of America.

17. There will be floods and fire outbreaks in America.

18. There will also be floods in Ghana.

19. Finally, there might be a coup attempt in Ghana, which will destabilise the country.

The Prophet after the prophecies called for intercessory prayers on behalf of those involved and the country as whole to avert the deaths and disasters.