Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele 2021 Prophecy

According to Primate Ayodele a northerner will still come back to rule Nigeria.

While explaining that northerners will not take it easy for any tribe to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari

Igbo presidency will not work because they will betray themselves. Cultists, bandits in trouble as this governor declares war, promises handsome reward

He also noted that the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed will be rubbished. Primate Ayodele warned the former Lagos state governor not to try contesting.

Primate Ayodele said those who may come out to contest the presidential include Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki, Kayode Fayemi, and Rotimi Ameachi.

Primate Ayodele also predicts that in 2021, despite the vaccine the coronavirus pandemic is still going to affect so many people in Africa and the European nations. He noted that though the vaccine will work effectively, coronavirus will spread more in the later part of the year.

The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church stated that there will be more serum that will curb the deadly infection, however, it will start subsiding from the month of August.

Boko Haram and herdsmen The cleric said he foresees more children to be kidnapped by bandits, adding that some youths would also be killed. President Buhari cancels important Christmas event, gives reason He went on to predict that a major attack would occur in Abuja, the convoy of a governor will be attacked by bandits and another state leader will escape an assassination attempt. Speaking on insurgency, the popular man of God said the issue of Boko Haram has turned into a flourishing business. He noted that Boko Haram can be arrested but the government and military are beginning to be interested in Boko Haram’s negotiation. According to him, the days of Shekau are numbered which is the reason all these kidnappings, Fulani herdsmen and Miyetti Allah association members are categorized as terrorist groups.

Ayodele on Sunday, September 6, declared that although Orji Uzor Kalu has the stamina to emerge the flagbearer for the southeast, he will not make it eventually. Insecurity: This is what defence minister wants Christians to do for troops The famous cleric said that some prominent persons in the southeast will rise and gang-up against the former Abia governor in his bid to become the next president of Nigeria.

“Rotary Club will lose a very prominent person,” Primate Ayodele declared.

“Island Club should pray against fire outbreak and not to lose a prominent person in the club.

“For Ikoyi Club, they should pray not to lose a prominent senior member of the club.”

there will be problems for the PDP because some of its members will cross to other parties.

He also added that the APC has to capitalise on their strong points because so many faults will be found with the government.

Ayodele said: “If the PDP wants to win they must put so many things in place.

“The PDP needs to restrategize and pick the right candidate, a very sensible candidate.

“And, of course, the PDP should use the APC’s weakness to weaken them, but PDP will be having a lot of wrangling because of selfish interests.

“This may rock the party to fall in 2023.

“APC needs total repackaging.

“If not, this Government will be frustrated.”