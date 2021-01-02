Prophet Nigel Gaisie 2021 Prophecy

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will become president
The world will enjoy peace, but America will have a terrorist attack
Darkness around de Ashanti Kingdom/Pray for Tepa traditional area and king
Philippines against worst tsunami ever
Paris and America against natural disaster
Morocco – stadium disaster or earthquake
Ghanaian security for be tightened, attack on the security
Famous man of God to die
Floods to happen and kill people, properties for Upper West, Upper East, Ashanti den Greater Accra
Creeping creature come out of Ghana and Nigeria, dema babies dey gnash teeth.
Hardship to happen in Ghana and Nigeria economy
Men of God, accident against man of God from January 1 to January 8
Majority and Minority for Ghana parliament to wear black.
Pray for Ghanaian Presidency, cloud hanging around him.
Something will happen that will bring de whole world to roundtable again
Ghana Presidency, John Mahama sit in the office of the President.
