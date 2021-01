“Prophetic Declarations

“2021 shall be full of surprises for you!

“From this moment onward it shall be forward ever for you and backward never!”

“You shall not know disappointments in 2021!

“Your dramatic change of story shall come in 2021!

“Those affliction you are used to will not follow you to the year 2021!”

