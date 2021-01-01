Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2021 Prophecy

Prophecies for 2021 by Pastor E. A. Adeboye

International Scene

1. Some of the things that happened in 2020 will spill over into 2021.

2. The world as a whole can only come out of the wounds when they admit the following;

1) That it is the Most High that rules in the affairs of men not science. Daniel 4:25.

2) That it is God that gives wisdom to the wise. Daniel 2:20-21.

3) That God can reduce the so called wisdom of man to foolishness. 1 Corinthians 1:19-20. 4)

4) That for every vaccine discovered, there is already a variant in the making. This will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord. Proverbs 21:31.

5) God says He will begin to deal with nations on individual basis so that in any nation, if God’s people will humble themselves and pray, He will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14

Recommended: All 2021 Prophecies For Nigeria, Africa, USA, South Africa And Rest Of The World.

Nigeria

1. God wants us in Nigeria to know that only God can lift a siege. 2 Kings 7:1-end

2. The humble who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege. James 4:6

3. The erstwhile ignored will become vessels unto honour in God’s hands. 1 Corinthians 1:27

4. God says there will be sounds from heaven.

Individuals

1. Your very survival and restoration will be in your own hands. Psalm 91

RCCG

Your pastors will let you know in your various parishes.

I don’t know all that God wants to do in 2021, but my Daddy has told me: For His Children, This Year 2021 is going to be the year of RESTORATION – AMEN!

And that the RESTORATION will be in THREE CATEGORIES:

1. For some, it will be SLOW AND STEADY;

2. For some it will FAST AND STEADY;

3. For some it will be FLYING!https://ae3e03ab734d32a83dd21b396a470f9e.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

And so there is going to be Fasting – You can write that one down.

SIXTY THREE (63) DAYS in THREE (3) Sections:

Twenty one (21) Days for those who want SLOW AND STEADY;

Firtyy two (42) Days for those who want FAST AND STEADY.

Sixty Three (63) Days for those who want to FLY.

How many of you are ready to FLY? Let me hear you shout Hallelujah – Hallelujah!