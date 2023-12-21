WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Surrenders To Jesus Christ, Gets Baptized

Throughout his public life, legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan has been many things, including a wrestling star, movie star, WWE Hall of Famer, etc., now as he enters his 70s, he’s turning more towards something he always preached about to his Hulkamaniacs; Christianity.

The wrestling legend announced a significant step in his spiritual journey – getting baptized at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.

Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism, which involved fully submerging themselves in a large body of water.

Accompanied by his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, the WWE icon described the baptism as a ‘total surrender and dedication to Jesus.’ Hulk added that being baptized was ‘the greatest day of my life’, as he and his wife captured the moment in a video posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life,” the 70-year-old posted to Instagram, along with footage of the baptism. “No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

Both clad in white, with Hogan donning his trademark bandana and a silver cross necklace, the couple smiled as they were dipped into the water.

This isn’t the first time Hogan has publicly spoken about his Christian faith.

In April, he shared on his social media account, “I accepted Christ as my savior at 14 yrs old, and the training, prayers, and vitamins kept me in the game. But now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service, and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!”

Hulk Hogan and Wife Sky Daily Hogan Gets Baptized

In a 2019 interview, Hulk Hogan, speaking about his faith in Jesus Christ, said that eternal treasures are much more important than anything else. “The only thing that is really real is the stuff that’s gonna last forever – your faith and belief in God,” he said.

“Knowing that once you’ve accepted Christ as your savior, you gonna have everlasting life and that belief is pretty much the one thing that is real,” he added.

