Hulk Hogan On Covid-19: We Need ‘Personal Revival’ More Than A Vaccine

“Maybe we don’t need a vaccine, maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus,” Hogan maintained.

Hulk Hogan On Covid-19

WWE legend Hulk Hogan compared the worldwide pandemic to the “plagues of Egypt.”

“In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” Hogan stated on Instagram.

“God said: ‘You want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centres. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theatres…’”

The Hall of Famer told his 1.5 million followers that he believes the COVID-19 crisis is also punishing those who “worship money” and it’s why the economy is collapsing. He said churches are shut down as a way to wake up all of those who don’t want to go to church.

“‘If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land,’” Hogan continued, quoting the Bible passage 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Hogan said science might not have the answer to what’s currently happening in the world.

It’s not the first time the retired wrestler talked about his faith while discussing the pandemic on social media. Last week, he shared a photo of a highlighted Bible quote found in 2 Chronicles 7:13&14 with the caption: “This is one of the most powerful gifts to our human race, it’s as powerful as it gets here on Earth, thank you God. Only love HH.”

Many of Hogan’s followers celebrated his stance for God in all that’s happening, while a few others found his “vaccine” comment insensitive.

The Hall of fame semi-professional wrestler and TV personality, Hulk Hogan has been very vocal about his connection with the Lord Jesus Christ.

In the interview video below, Hulk Hogan states that eternal treasures are much more important than anything else. “The only thing that is really real is the stuff that’s gonna last forever – your faith and belief in God,” he says.

“Knowing that once you’ve accepted Christ as your savior, you gonna have everlasting life and that belief is pretty much the only thing that is real” he said.

Terry Bollea, popularly know as Hulk Hogan is an American retired professional wrestler. He is regarded by many as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and its great to see how open he is about his faith in Jesus Christ.

Hulk Hogan Talks About How Jesus Transformed His Life