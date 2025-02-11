Nigeria : In a country dominated by high religious persecution, and section dominated by terrorism and banditry, The Emir of Rano, Muhammad Isa Umaru, has placed a strict ban on church activities inside residential buildings within the Emirate. In a move many sees as further Christian religion persecution.



The directive follows a wave of petitions from concerned residents, prompting the Emir to set up a special investigative committee.

Findings from the committee confirmed that a church in Yadi Quarters, Rano town, was conducting services in a residential house without adhering to proper legal procedures.



Rano Emirate is home to 27 registered churches.

However, unauthorized worship in residential buildings sparked discontent among locals, leading to formal complaints.

Acting on the committee’s report, the Emir swiftly ordered an immediate halt to all church activities in residential buildings to prevent any potential breach of peace. While muslims are allowed to pray at home, Christians are now banned from worshipping at home.

Committee Secretary, Alhaji Umar Isa Sarki, revealed that multiple petitions raised concerns over the legality of the services being held in private homes.



Efforts to obtain a reaction from the Kano chapter chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.