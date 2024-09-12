Muslim Extremists Terrorize Christians, Kill Many In Bangladesh

They were carrying swords, they were carrying guns, and they threatened him and his wife — and they said, ‘This is going to be a 100% Muslim country from now on. There’s no room for Hindus; there’s no room for Christians. You have to leave,’ and so he left.”

A persecution watchdog is warning about recent developments in Bangladesh that are reportedly already putting Christians and other minority religious adherents in grave danger.

“About a month ago, after a few weeks of really bloody protests and bloody suppression of protests by the government, the government of Bangladesh was overthrown in essentially a military coup,” Joel Veldkamp, head of international communications at Christian Solidarity International (CSI), told CBN News.

He continued, “And what followed was about a week of rioting in which Hindus, and Christians, and Buddhists all across Bangladesh were attacked by mobs organized by Islamist groups.”

Pandemonium broke out in the South Asian nation last month after a student-led protest movement pushed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina out of office; she fled to India as furor exploded, with 600 people dying amid the consternation.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in to help lead an interim government and bring back order. So far, instability persists, according to Voice of America.

Considering the newfound chaos — and the fact Bangladesh is a majority-Muslim country — these developments have been seen as incredibly troubling.

Despite its overwhelmingly Islamic populace, Bangladesh has what Veldkamp called a “long history of secularism and tolerance,” with its government existing in secular form before its fall. The shifting and chaotic dynamics now have experts like Veldkamp worrying about what could come next.

“Now that government has been overthrown … we’re extremely concerned that the floodgates are kind of now open for much wider Islamist and jihadist violence against Christians, against Buddhists, against Hindus, against all the non-Muslims in the country,” he said.

Veldkamp shared the harrowing ordeal CSI’s project partner recently faced when he was forcibly made to leave Bangladesh.

“He had to flee for his life, basically,” he said. “About five days after the military coup, a large group of Islamic extremists came to his house. They were carrying swords, they were carrying guns, and they threatened him and his wife — and they said, ‘This is going to be a 100% Muslim country from now on. There’s no room for Hindus; there’s no room for Christians. You have to leave,’ and so he left.”

And as that project partner escaped, he saw other Christian homes in his neighborhood were marked with crosses so extremists could tell where the Christians resided for impending targeting purposes.

Additionally, he witnessed people being attacked and killed in the streets — things he said he “can’t ever forget.”

“He was really in a very dangerous situation, fleeing on foot, not a lot of money on hand, but, thankfully, he’s safe now, and he’s trying to reestablish contact with his partners in the country.”

Hindu temples have also been attacked across Bangladesh, dozens of churches have been bombarded, and all Christian schools have been shut down, Veldkamp said.

“These extremists have been making threats, telling teachers they have to wear the hijab, the veil that women are required to wear in Islamic law,” he said. “It’s an extremely worrisome atmosphere right now.”

Police and teachers are reportedly being replaced with members of Islamic extremist groups as well, adding complicated layers to a diabolical scenario.

Read more on Faithwire and continue praying for Christians and other minority groups inside Bangladesh.