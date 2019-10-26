Wonderful Savior, My Blessed Redeemer – Hymn

Wonderful Savior, my blessed Redeemer,

Leaving a mansion of splendor He came,

Bringing salvation for souls that are dying,

Meekly to suffer in sorrow and shame.

Refrain – :

Wonderful Savior, wonderful Savior,

Dying alone on the sin-cursed tree;

Wonderful Savior, wonderful Savior,

Dying to purchase salvation for me.

Wonderful Savior, my blessed Redeemer,

Suff’ring in shame with a thief on the cross;

Pierced by the ones that He suffered to ransom,

Dying to save them from infinite loss.

Wonderful Savior, my blessed Redeemer,

Resting at last in the shades of the tomb;

Homeless in life and in death now forsaken,

Shrouded in darkness, in stillness and gloom.

Wonderful Savior, my blessed Redeemer,

Bursting asunder the bars of the grave;

Scatt’ring the gloom and dispelling the darkness,

Reigning forever, the Mighty to save.

Refrain :

Wonderful Savior, wonderful Savior,

Mighty from sin and from sorrow to save;

Wonderful Savior, wonderful Savior,

Rising in triumph o’er death and the grave.