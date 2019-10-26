Wonderful Savior, My Blessed Redeemer – Hymn

Wonderful Savior, my blessed Redeemer,
Leaving a mansion of splendor He came,
Bringing salvation for souls that are dying,
Meekly to suffer in sorrow and shame.
Refrain – :
Wonderful Savior, wonderful Savior,
Dying alone on the sin-cursed tree;
Wonderful Savior, wonderful Savior,
Dying to purchase salvation for me.
Wonderful Savior, my blessed Redeemer,
Suff’ring in shame with a thief on the cross;
Pierced by the ones that He suffered to ransom,
Dying to save them from infinite loss.
Wonderful Savior, my blessed Redeemer,
Resting at last in the shades of the tomb;
Homeless in life and in death now forsaken,
Shrouded in darkness, in stillness and gloom.
Wonderful Savior, my blessed Redeemer,
Bursting asunder the bars of the grave;
Scatt’ring the gloom and dispelling the darkness,
Reigning forever, the Mighty to save.
Refrain :
Wonderful Savior, wonderful Savior,
Mighty from sin and from sorrow to save;
Wonderful Savior, wonderful Savior,
Rising in triumph o’er death and the grave.