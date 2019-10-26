No Friend Like Jesus – Hymn

Author: Mrs. H. A. Hendricks, ca.
There is not a friend like Jesus
In the trying scenes of life;
He can hear the heart’s faint whisper,
Calm the tempest’s raging strife.
Refrain:
There is not a friend like Jesus,
Patient, tender, kind, and true;
If you’ll be a friend of Jesus,
He will be a friend to you.
There is not a friend like Jesus,
Bid the scoffing world adieu;
For if you’re ashamed of Jesus,
He will be ashamed of you.
There is not a friend like Jesus,
Trust Him everywhere you go;
He has trod the way before you,
Suffered every pain and woe.
There is not a friend like Jesus
When you draw your life’s last breath;
If you’ll be His friend while living,
He will be your friend in death.
There is not a friend like Jesus;
What a blessed thought to be
Folded in His arms of power,
Ever in eternity.