No Friend Like Jesus – Hymn

Author: Mrs. H. A. Hendricks, ca.

There is not a friend like Jesus

In the trying scenes of life;

He can hear the heart’s faint whisper,

Calm the tempest’s raging strife.

Refrain:

There is not a friend like Jesus,

Patient, tender, kind, and true;

If you’ll be a friend of Jesus,

He will be a friend to you.

There is not a friend like Jesus,

Bid the scoffing world adieu;

For if you’re ashamed of Jesus,

He will be ashamed of you.

There is not a friend like Jesus,

Trust Him everywhere you go;

He has trod the way before you,

Suffered every pain and woe.

There is not a friend like Jesus

When you draw your life’s last breath;

If you’ll be His friend while living,

He will be your friend in death.

There is not a friend like Jesus;

What a blessed thought to be

Folded in His arms of power,

Ever in eternity.