Not Saved By Works – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner, pub.

Ere Christ will reign within thy heart,

All rivals must from thence depart;

Then cast thy boasted works away,

And by His grace be saved today.

Refrain:

Oh, wondrous grace, oh, gift divine!

Now Jesus saves me all the time;

For all the world He did atone;

Come, sinner, bow at mercy’s throne.

Good works of men oft trusted in

Will ne’er remove the guilt of sin;

A rebel lost, be this thy plea,

Then Heaven’s grace will set you free.

When works are vaunted, self is god,

And pride disdains the precious blood;

Oh, foolish, blind, conceited worm,

What works but sin canst thou perform?

Self-righteous man, thy false pretense

Of meritorious excellence

Will prove a curse when Christ shall come,

And sink thy soul to endless doom.