Wonderful Grace Of Jesus – Hymn

Wonderful grace of Jesus,

Greater than all my sin;

How shall my tongue describe it,

Where shall its praise begin?

Taking away my burden,

Setting my spirit free;

For the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me.

Refrain:

Wonderful the matchless grace of Jesus,

Deeper than the mighty rolling sea;

Wonderful grace, all sufficient for me, for even me.

Broader than the scope of my transgressions,

Greater far than all my sin and shame,

O magnify the precious Name of Jesus.

Praise His Name!

Wonderful grace of Jesus,

Reaching to all the lost,

By it I have been pardoned,

Saved to the uttermost,

Chains have been torn asunder,

Giving me liberty;

For the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me.

Wonderful grace of Jesus,

Reaching the most defiled,

By its transforming power,

Making him God’s dear child,

Purchasing peace and heaven,

For all eternity;

And the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me.