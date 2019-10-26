No Cross For Me? – Hymn

Author: Frances J. Crosby,

No cross for me, O blessed Lord and Savior?

No cross for me, when Thou Thine own didst bear,

At midnight hour within the garden kneeling,

While pitying stars beheld Thy anguish there.

Refrain:

There is a cross, and gladly I accept it;

There is a warfare with a host of sin;

But Thou has op’d the gate of life eternal,

And Thou wilt let Thine own dear children in.

No cross for me, when Thou the King of glory,

The Well-Beloved, the Father’s only Son,

Didst with Thy blood atone for all transgressions?

For Thou hast tasted death for everyone.

No cross for me? Shall I on Pisgah’s mountain

Content abide, from care and trial free?

Ah, no, but through the wilderness of sorrow,

Though pierced with thorns, my feet shall follow Thee!

“Take up the cross if thou art My disciple!”

Deep in my soul I hear Thy words of love:

“Take up the cross, and when the war is over,

Home, rest, and crown, with endless joy above!”