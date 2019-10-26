Not I, But Christ – Hymn

Author: Frances E. (Fannie) Bolton

Not I but Christ, be honored, loved, exalted;

Not I, but Christ, be seen, be known, be heard;

Not I, but Christ, in every look and action,

Not I, but Christ, in every tho’t and word.

O to be saved from myself, dear Lord,

O to be lost in Thee,

O that it might be no more I,

But Christ that lives in me.

Not I but Christ, to gently soothe in sorrow;

Not I, but Christ to wipe the falling tear;

Not I, but Christ, to lift the weary burden;

Not I, but Christ, to hush away all fear.

Christ, only Christ, no idol ever falling;

Christ, only Christ, no needless bustling sound;

Christ, only Christ, no self important bearing;

Christ, only Christ, no trace of “I” be found.

Not I but Christ, my every need supplying;

Not I, but Christ, my strength and health to be;

Christ, only Christ, for body, soul, and spirit;

Christ, only Christ, live then Thy life in me.

Christ, only Christ, ere long will fill my vision;

Glory excelling soon, full soon I’ll see

Christ, only Christ, my every wish fulfilling

Christ, only Christ, my all in all to be.