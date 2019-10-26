Not I, But Christ – Hymn

Author: Frances E. (Fannie) Bolton
Not I but Christ, be honored, loved, exalted;
Not I, but Christ, be seen, be known, be heard;
Not I, but Christ, in every look and action,
Not I, but Christ, in every tho’t and word.
O to be saved from myself, dear Lord,
O to be lost in Thee,
O that it might be no more I,
But Christ that lives in me.
Not I but Christ, to gently soothe in sorrow;
Not I, but Christ to wipe the falling tear;
Not I, but Christ, to lift the weary burden;
Not I, but Christ, to hush away all fear.
Christ, only Christ, no idol ever falling;
Christ, only Christ, no needless bustling sound;
Christ, only Christ, no self important bearing;
Christ, only Christ, no trace of “I” be found.
Not I but Christ, my every need supplying;
Not I, but Christ, my strength and health to be;
Christ, only Christ, for body, soul, and spirit;
Christ, only Christ, live then Thy life in me.
Christ, only Christ, ere long will fill my vision;
Glory excelling soon, full soon I’ll see
Christ, only Christ, my every wish fulfilling
Christ, only Christ, my all in all to be.