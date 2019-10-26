Won By Dying Love – Hymn

While sleeping careless on the brink
Of an eternal woe,
I felt the touch of Jesus’ love,
And, oh, it charmed me so.
Refrain:
I hear Thy voice in tender love
So sweetly calling me;
Thy dying love has won my heart,
I yield, O Lord, to Thee.
I wake with horror from the spell
Of Satan’s dread control;
My sins were sinking me to hell,
O Jesus, save my soul!
I know my sins have pierced Thy heart,
O Jesus crucified;
And now Thy love is breaking mine,
I bow to Him who died.
How dark my prison house of sin,
Entombed in misery;
But Jesus’ love is shining in,
Sweet rays of hope to me.
Shall I with heaven’s offer blest
Lie bound in sin’s domain?
No, I will enter Jesus’ rest,
And, crowned, a conqu’ror reign.