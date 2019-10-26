Won By Dying Love – Hymn

While sleeping careless on the brink

Of an eternal woe,

I felt the touch of Jesus’ love,

And, oh, it charmed me so.

Refrain:

I hear Thy voice in tender love

So sweetly calling me;

Thy dying love has won my heart,

I yield, O Lord, to Thee.

I wake with horror from the spell

Of Satan’s dread control;

My sins were sinking me to hell,

O Jesus, save my soul!

I know my sins have pierced Thy heart,

O Jesus crucified;

And now Thy love is breaking mine,

I bow to Him who died.

How dark my prison house of sin,

Entombed in misery;

But Jesus’ love is shining in,

Sweet rays of hope to me.

Shall I with heaven’s offer blest

Lie bound in sin’s domain?

No, I will enter Jesus’ rest,

And, crowned, a conqu’ror reign.