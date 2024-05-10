Man Selflessly Enters Raging Fire to Save 11-Month-Old Baby Trapped Inside Burning Home

An 62-year-old Ohio man is being praised after risking his life to save an 11-month-old baby trapped inside a burning home.

In an interview with WJW-TV, John Stickovich explained how he rescued the baby Monday morning, repeatedly going inside the house to try to find the baby in the haze of smoke and fire.

Stickovich was on his way to work at the time when he saw smoke billowing out from a house, but with emergency workers not yet on the scene, he jumped out of the car and jumped into action fast.

“The mother was sitting on the tree lawn with her one baby and I asked her if she was all right and she said, ‘My baby is still in the house,’” Stickovich told WJW-TV. “And I was thinking to myself … ‘I have to save the baby.’”

He crawled through an open door into the kitchen and started searching for the child. At first, Stickovich couldn’t find the baby, so he went back outside to ask the mother for guidance, Faithwire reports.

Then, he bravely entered the inferno once again.

“It was getting so bad in there,” Stickovich said. “I was getting ready to leave actually and then the baby cried or made a sound.”

In those harrowing moments, Stickovich was able to find the child and quickly exit the home.

“I figured I better try,” Stickovich said of his reasons for helping. “Nobody else was here with me. There’s no child that should die in a fire, ever. It didn’t happen today, and that’s a good thing.”