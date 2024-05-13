‘The US Is Against Israel Now’: IDF Warns

The Israel Defense Forces, IDF, has warned that the United States is against the nation of Israel in her fight against Hamas terrorist group.

IDF Reserve Lt Colonel Eyal Dror told CBN News that Biden’s decision to stop supplying ammunition for Israel’s operation to defeat Hamas in Rafah helps Hamas, explaining that Hamas is taking courage from this decision.

“The U.S. is against Israel now, so we can continue to not allow and release the kidnapped. It means that more people will probably be hit because Israel will have to use more force in order to make Hamas agree to these agreements,” Dror said.

Dror also stated that the Middle East is watching, letting the terrorists have the advantage.

“The Middle East is not just Israel and Hamas. It’s everything. I remind you that the Middle East is still remembering what happened with the withdrawal of the U.S. from Afghanistan. It was just two years ago and the U.S., in their opinion, betrayed the allies. Now it’s the same. It’s the same message.”

Biden also faced criticism in Washington from both Democrats and Republicans, with some conservatives telling the administration it is aiding Hamas.

Sen. Tom Cotton, (R) Arkansas said, “Hamas’s leaders and its last four battalions are holed up in Rafah. So Israel has to defeat Hamas in Rafah to win. Hamas wins if it survives in Rafah. And Joe Biden has threatened to withhold weapons from Israel for fighting in Rafah. Therefore, Joe Biden objectively favors a Hamas victory over Israel.”

Israel is looking ahead to what could be the next war – against Hezbollah. Defense Minister Gallant spoke to troops in northern Gaza, pledging to destroy Hezbollah.

“We have very significant, very heavy fire arrays and we will make sure to activate them if there is a need and reason. You have proven yourselves so far, I think in an impressive way, now you have to prepare for the upcoming [missions] and this summer could be a hot summer.”

But for now, the focus is on finishing off Hamas in Rafah, as Israeli forces are taking out terrorists and maintaining their offensive in Gaza, according to CBN News.

