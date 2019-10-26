Will You Come? – Hymn

Will you come to Jesus? He is calling;

Will you come to Him without delay?

He is full of love, so kind and gracious,

He will surely bless your soul today.

Refrain:

Will you come to Him, the Lord of all?

Will you come to Him, for mercy call?

Will you come to Him and prostrate fall?

Will you come?

Will you come to Jesus, full of mercy?

Will you give Him time and talents, too?

Will you not prepare to reign in glory?

Sinner, to your precious soul be true.

Will you come to Jesus? Do not tarry-

He has paid the price your ransom cost-

Faithful in His active service standing,

Though the world around in sin is lost.

Will you come to Jesus? Time is flying;

Do not wait a moment, come just now;

Many souls in sin each day are dying,

Come, and at His feet repenting bow.