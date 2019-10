Why Did My Savior Come To Earth? – Hymn

Why did my Savior come to earth

And to the humble go?

Why did He choose a lowly birth?

Because He loved me so!

Refrain:

He loved me so, He loved me so;

He gave His precious life for me, for me,

Because He loved me so.

Why did He drink the bitter cup

Of sorrow, pain and woe?

Why on the cross be lifted up?

Because He loved me so!

And now He bids me look and live,

His grace and pow’r to know;

A home in glory He will give,

Because He loved me so!

Till Jesus comes I’ll sing His praise

And then to glory go,

And reign with Him through endless days,

Because He loved me so!