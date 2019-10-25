Who Will Meet Me There? – Hymn

Here we meet and part in Jesus,

But our spirits never part;

Love, undying love so precious,

Holds you sacred in our heart.

Refrain:

God be with you, O my brethren,

Till our work on earth is o’er;

Soon in sacred bliss we’ll gather,

Where the ransomed part no more.

Grace hath robed your souls in beauty,

Molded you in love divine;

May your lives reflect her virtue

To the glorious end of time.

As we meet in sweet devotion,

Blest in song and owned in prayer,

Comes the thought, in deep emotion,

‘Who will meet me over there?’

O our God, in sov’reign mercy

Guide us o’er life’s tossing sea;

At Thy throne we’ll meet to praise Thee,

Endless as eternity.