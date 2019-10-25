Nearer, Still Nearer – Hymn

Nearer, still nearer, close to Thy heart,

Draw me, my Savior so precious Thou art!

Fold me, oh, fold me close to Thy breast.

Shelter me safe in that “Haven of Rest”;

Shelter me safe in that “Haven of Rest.”

Nearer, still nearer, nothing I bring,

Naught as an offering to Jesus, my King;

Only my sinful, now contrite heart.

Grant me the cleansing Thy blood doth impart.

Grant me the cleansing Thy blood doth impart.

Nearer, still nearer, Lord, to be Thine!

Sin, with its follies, I gladly resign,

All of its pleasures, pomp and its pride,

Give me but Jesus, my Lord, crucified.

Give me but Jesus, my Lord, crucified.

Nearer, still nearer, while life shall last.

Till safe in glory my anchor is cast;

Through endless ages ever to be

Nearer, my Savior, still nearer to Thee;

Nearer, my Savior, still nearer to Thee!