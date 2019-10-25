Why Carelessly Wait? – Hymn

Oh, come to the Lord today,

Come, sinner, without delay;

Oh, give Him your heart, I pray,

Why carelessly wait?

Soon you will be called to die,

Poor soul, to the Savior fly;

You know that the end is nigh,

Why carelessly wait?

Refrain:

Why carelessly wait?

Why carelessly wait?

You know that the end is nigh,

Why carelessly wait?

Since there is no hope at last,

The day of God’s grace then past,

With mercy’s door closed and fast,

Why carelessly wait?

When, there at the judgment throne,

Your sins will all be made known,

There Satan will claim His own,

Why carelessly wait?

O soul, do not idly stand,

Unheeding the Lord’s command,

You’ll perish in sinking sand,

Why carelessly wait?

Your pulse will ere long be still,

In death will your blood soon chill;

Oh, hasten, obey God’s will,

Why carelessly wait?

Soon, soon in eternity,

Poor sinner, your soul shall be,

What then can atone for thee?

Why carelessly wait?

You’ll stand at the judgment seat,

Your record of sins you’ll meet;

Come bowing at Jesus’ feet,

Why carelessly wait?