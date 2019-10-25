Whosoever Will – Hymn

‘Whosoever heareth,’ shout, shout the sound!

Spread the blessed tidings all the world around;

Spread the joyful news wherever man is found:

‘Whosoever will may come.’

Refrain:

‘Whosoever will, whosoever will,’

Send the proclamation over vale and hill;

‘Tis a loving Father calls the wand’rer home:

‘Whosoever will may come.’

Whosoever cometh need not delay,

Now the door is open, enter while you may;

Jesus is the true, the only Living Way:

‘Whosoever will may come.’

‘Whosoever will,’ the promise secure,

‘Whosoever will,’ forever must endure;

‘Whosoever will,’ ’tis life forevermore:

‘Whosoever will may come.’