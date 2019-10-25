Whosoever Will – Hymn

‘Whosoever heareth,’ shout, shout the sound!
Spread the blessed tidings all the world around;
Spread the joyful news wherever man is found:
‘Whosoever will may come.’

Refrain:
‘Whosoever will, whosoever will,’
Send the proclamation over vale and hill;
‘Tis a loving Father calls the wand’rer home:
‘Whosoever will may come.’

Whosoever cometh need not delay,
Now the door is open, enter while you may;
Jesus is the true, the only Living Way:
‘Whosoever will may come.’

‘Whosoever will,’ the promise secure,
‘Whosoever will,’ forever must endure;
‘Whosoever will,’ ’tis life forevermore:
‘Whosoever will may come.’

