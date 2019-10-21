Who Is He In Yonder Stall At Whose Feet The Shepherds Fall – Hymn

Author: Benjamin R. Hanby

Who is He in yonder stall

At Whose feet the shepherds fall?

Refrain:

‘Tis the Lord! O wondrous story!

‘Tis the Lord! the King of glory!

At His feet we humbly fall,

Crown Him! crown Him, Lord of all!

Who is He in deep distress,

Fasting in the wilderness?

Who is He the people bless

For His words of gentleness?

Who is He to Whom they bring

All the sick and sorrowing?

Who is He that stands and weeps

At the grave where Lazarus sleeps?

Who is He the gathering throng

Greet with loud triumphant song?

Lo! at midnight, who is He

Prays in dark Gethsemane?

Who is He on yonder tree

Dies in grief and agony?

Who is He that from the grave

Comes to heal and help and save?

Who is He that from His throne

Rules through all the world alone?