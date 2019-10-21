My Sins Are Gone – Hymn

You ask why I am happy so

I’ll just tell you why,

Because my sins are gone;

And when I meet the scoffers

who ask me where they are,

I say, My sins are gone.

Refrain:

They’re underneath the blood

on the cross of Calvary,

As far removed as darkness is from dawn;

In the sea of God’s forgetfulness,

that’s good enough for me,

Praise God, my sins are gone.

Twas at the old-time altar

where God came in my heart

And now, my sins are gone;

The Lord took full possession,

the devil did depart,

I’m glad my sins are gone.

I’m living now for Jesus

I’m happy night and day,

Because my sins are gone;

My soul is filled with music,

with all my heart I say,

I know my sins are gone.

When Satan comes to tempt me

and tries to make me doubt,

I say, My sins are gone;

You got me into trouble

but Jesus got me out,

I’m glad my sins are gone.