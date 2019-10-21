My Sins Are Gone – Hymn

You ask why I am happy so
I’ll just tell you why,
Because my sins are gone;
And when I meet the scoffers
who ask me where they are,
I say, My sins are gone.
Refrain:
They’re underneath the blood
on the cross of Calvary,
As far removed as darkness is from dawn;
In the sea of God’s forgetfulness,
that’s good enough for me,
Praise God, my sins are gone.
Twas at the old-time altar
where God came in my heart
And now, my sins are gone;
The Lord took full possession,
the devil did depart,
I’m glad my sins are gone.
I’m living now for Jesus
I’m happy night and day,
Because my sins are gone;
My soul is filled with music,
with all my heart I say,
I know my sins are gone.
When Satan comes to tempt me
and tries to make me doubt,
I say, My sins are gone;
You got me into trouble
but Jesus got me out,
I’m glad my sins are gone.