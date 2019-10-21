My Jesus, I Love Thee – Hymn

Author: William Featherstone

My Jesus, I love thee, I know thou art mine;

for thee all the follies of sin I resign.

My gracious Redeemer, my Savior art thou;

if ever I loved thee, my Jesus, ’tis now.

I love thee because thou hast first loved me,

and purchased my pardon on Calvary’s tree;

I love thee for wearing the thorns on thy brow;

if ever I loved thee, my Jesus, ’tis now.

In mansions of glory and endless delight;

I’ll ever adore thee in heaven so bright

I’ll sing with the glittering crown on) my brow;

if ever I loved thee, my Jesus, ’tis now.