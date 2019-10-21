While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks – Hymn

Author: Nahum Tate

While shepherds watched their flocks by night,

All seated on the ground,

The angel of the Lord came down,

And glory shone around.

‘Fear not!’ said he, for mighty dread

Had seized their troubled mind;

‘Glad tidings of great joy I bring

To you and all mankind.

‘To you, in David’s town, this day

Is born of David’s line

A Savior, who is Christ the Lord,

And this shall be the sign:

‘The heav’nly Babe you there shall find

To human view displayed,

All meanly wrapped in swathing bands,

And in a manger laid.’

Thus spake the seraph and forthwith

Appeared a shining throng

Of angels praising God on high,

Who thus addressed their song:

‘All glory be to God on high,

And to the Earth be peace;

Good will henceforth from heav’n to men

Begin and never cease!’