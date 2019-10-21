Where He Leads Me – Hymn

Words, E. W. Blandy, c.

Tune NORRIS, J. S. NORRIS, c.

I can hear my Sav-ior call-ing, I can hear my Sav-ior call-ing, I can hear my Sav-ior call-ing, “Take thy cross and fol-low, fol-low me.”

Chorus

Where he leads me I will fol-low, Where he leads me I will fol-low, Where he leads me, I will fol-low, I’ll go with him, with him all the way.

I’ll go with him thro’ the gar-den, I’ll go with him thro’ the gar-den, I’ll go with him thro’ the gar-den, I’ll go with him, with him all the way.

I’ll go with him thro’ the judg-ment, I’ll go with him thro’ the judg-ment, I’ll go with him thro’ the judg-ment, I’ll go with him, with him all the way.

He will give me grace and glo-ry, He will give me grace and glo-ry, He will give me grace and glo-ry, And go with me, with me all the way.